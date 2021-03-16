Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,287,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,312 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sony were worth $130,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 56,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,912 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNE stock opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.40. Sony Co. has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $118.50.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

