Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Rating Reiterated by Argus

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Argus in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVS. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE:NVS opened at $85.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,043.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 324,422 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 170,286 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.