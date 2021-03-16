NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Short Interest Up 51.1% in February

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,060,000 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the February 11th total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:NRG traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $43.49. 174,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,727. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NRG Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 592,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,202,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NRG Energy by 32.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

