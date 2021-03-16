Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.83.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.77. Nucor has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $70.08.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.27.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,672 shares of company stock worth $2,590,810 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.