NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Update

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the February 11th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,092,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NULGF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. 847,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,913. NuLegacy Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

NuLegacy Gold Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

