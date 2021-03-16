NULS (NULS) Trading Up 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. NULS has a total market cap of $82.94 million and approximately $58.50 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NULS has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.00456742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00061527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00052913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00096707 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00070278 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.93 or 0.00567567 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community.

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

