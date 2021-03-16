Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells $36,000.00 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00.

NASDAQ:NRIX traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 676,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,006. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.