Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the February 11th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Nuverra Environmental Solutions news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, L.P. sold 12,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $41,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

NES opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

