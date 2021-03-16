Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Short Interest Update

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the February 11th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,541,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 29.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,899 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,390,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.26.

OAS stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.20. 16,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,740. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

