OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.44.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

