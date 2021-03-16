OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 16,929 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of OceanFirst Financial worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 205.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 37.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 94,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OCFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of OCFC opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

In other news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

