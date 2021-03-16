OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Update

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 419,100 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the February 11th total of 573,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 419.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCINF. ING Group began coverage on OCI in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on OCI in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OCINF traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.65. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739. OCI has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

