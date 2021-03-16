Odyssey (OCN) Reaches Market Cap of $9.17 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Odyssey has traded up 67.3% against the dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $9.17 million and $1.88 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.18 or 0.00454986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00062163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00054044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00107216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00071967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.35 or 0.00574836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

