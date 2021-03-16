Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $29.47 on Monday. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $13,207,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,477,000 after acquiring an additional 484,969 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1,435.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 185,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 457,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 165,631 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 77,053 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

