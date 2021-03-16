Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1,435.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 185,515 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,477,000 after buying an additional 484,969 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 339.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 22,399 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.28). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. Equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

