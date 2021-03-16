Offshift Trading 24.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Offshift token can now be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00007557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $128,188.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,310.23 or 0.99851890 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00035838 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012773 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00076584 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001145 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,600,000 tokens. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

