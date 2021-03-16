ON24 (ONTF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect ON24 to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ON24 stock opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. ON24 has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $81.98.

In other ON24 news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 800 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $39,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 94,006 shares of company stock worth $6,879,882 in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONTF shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

