OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ONCS opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $26,314.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,363.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 4,067,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $22,165,351.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OncoSec Medical in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OncoSec Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

