Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives $62.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at $17,315,100.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,101 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,956. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 56,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.22. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $66.95.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

