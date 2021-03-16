Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

OTRK stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.58. 70,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,329. The company has a market capitalization of $637.08 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ontrak by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ontrak by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ontrak by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. 27.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

