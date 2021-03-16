Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TCF Financial by 24.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after buying an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after buying an additional 344,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,831,000 after buying an additional 332,170 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $500,258.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,658 shares of company stock worth $2,619,716. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

