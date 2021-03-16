Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $850,000 Stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVMK were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SVMK. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SVMK in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in SVMK by 22.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVMK in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SVMK in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SVMK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $5,895,732.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $75,301.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 586,296 shares of company stock valued at $15,249,628 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVMK opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. SVMK Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. Equities analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

