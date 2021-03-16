Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $947,000 Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 947,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total value of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,520.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $185.30 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $188.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

