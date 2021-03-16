Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,182 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PQG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PQ Group by 64.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

PQG opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. PQ Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PQ Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

