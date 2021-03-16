Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,154 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE WPC opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.