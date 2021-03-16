Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 3,911 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,257,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $56.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

