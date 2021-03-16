Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 19,892 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,128 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,874,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 960,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of AR opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

