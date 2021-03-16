Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,951 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,951 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 49.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SEA by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA stock opened at $231.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.75 and a 200-day moving average of $194.67. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

