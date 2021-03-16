Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,210 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,095,000 after purchasing an additional 382,465 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in Lennar by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,195 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Funds LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 664,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,655,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after buying an additional 315,292 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 444,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,869,000 after acquiring an additional 48,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.05.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LEN opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

