Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 56,370 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,564,000 after purchasing an additional 242,796 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,639,000 after buying an additional 131,529 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEAK opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $33.12.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEAK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.46.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

