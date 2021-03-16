Oppenheimer Reiterates Hold Rating for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $75,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $153,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,033 shares of company stock valued at $276,917. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 833.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 231,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 290,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 220,506 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.