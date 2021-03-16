OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Trading 15.1% Higher

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) shot up 15.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.96 and last traded at $52.54. 870,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 306,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

Several research firms recently commented on OPRX. Roth Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $883.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.26 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. Analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

