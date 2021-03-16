Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Trading 6.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) was up 6.5% during trading on Monday after Barrington Research upgraded the stock to an outperform rating. Barrington Research now has a $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. Option Care Health traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.32. Approximately 1,146,865 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,046,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 80.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Option Care Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Option Care Health by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Option Care Health by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -92.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

