Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

ORCL stock opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.92. The firm has a market cap of $199.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

