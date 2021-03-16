Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $874,208.94 and approximately $28.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56,530.87 or 0.99549090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00036779 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012436 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.68 or 0.00395657 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.43 or 0.00296599 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.61 or 0.00758291 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00075918 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

