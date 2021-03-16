OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 54.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on OrganiGram from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on OrganiGram from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. Analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

