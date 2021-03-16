OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Raised to C$3.85 at Eight Capital

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$2.40 to C$3.85 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OGI. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of OrganiGram from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on OrganiGram to C$3.48 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.13.

TSE OGI opened at C$5.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.76 million. Research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

