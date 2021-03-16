Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 956,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,000 shares during the quarter. Orion Group accounts for 1.3% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Orion Group by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Orion Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orion Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ORN opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a market cap of $197.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.26. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $170.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.