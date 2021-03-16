ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the February 11th total of 98,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ORIX by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ORIX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ORIX by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.70. 21,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,056. ORIX has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.79.

IX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

