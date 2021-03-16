Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sean Roosen Sells 80,000 Shares

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.74, for a total value of C$1,098,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 582,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,999,034.19.

TSE OR traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$14.14. 99,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.15. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$8.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

OR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.11.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

