Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Sells C$157,500.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Robert Wares sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total value of C$157,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,232,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,031,146.50.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Robert Wares sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total value of C$151,000.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,400.00.

Shares of TSE:OSK traded down C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 556,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,418. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.67 and a 52 week high of C$4.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

