Ossiam Acquires 12,722 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Ossiam raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 510.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP opened at $181.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.39. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $181.83.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.38.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

