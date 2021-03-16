Ossiam Acquires 297 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,747,000 after buying an additional 173,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,048,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,256,000 after buying an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,203,000 after buying an additional 107,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.42.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

