Ossiam Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $96.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.19.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.