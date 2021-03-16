Ossiam Purchases New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NYSE SYY opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,188.97, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.