Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OVID traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.14. 13,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,906,501. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $262.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Ovid Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

