Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,501. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $266.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.86. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ovid Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

