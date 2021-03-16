P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Invests $7.81 Million in RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,000. RMG Acquisition Co. II accounts for approximately 0.7% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,230,000.

Shares of RMGBU stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,926. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.74. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

RMG Acquisition Co. II Profile

RMG Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

