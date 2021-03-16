P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,030,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,000. Bloomin’ Brands makes up 1.9% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned 1.18% of Bloomin’ Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,979. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

