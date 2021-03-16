P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Sells 300,392 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,392 shares during the quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.65% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 5,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,000. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.34.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Profile

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

